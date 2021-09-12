Shubhankar Sharma rises to 12th at Wentworth, Tvesa Malik 11th at Swiss Ladies Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma closed with four successive birdies for a round of 4-under 68 that saw him rise to T-12 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Sharma had one birdie and one bogey in his first 14 holes and then picked four birdies on the last four. A day earlier, he had four birdies against one bogey for a 69.

Sharma has had a good run past few weeks. He was T-12 last week at the Italian Open, and two starts before that, he was T-9 at Cazoo Classic and T-16 at Hero Open.

In between at the European Masters, he was well placed after three rounds before running into trouble on the last day.

At T-12 in Wentworth, after three rounds, he is set for another good finish that should carry him closer to the first goal of getting to Top-60 for the Race to Dubai World Tour Championships at the end of the season.

Tvesa comes 11th

India's Tvesa Malik turned in a superb round on the final day of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies to come within inches of securing another Top-10 finish on the Ladies European Tour.

After a starting round of 73, Tvesa came up with 66-64 in the second and final rounds to finish 11th.

Among the other Indians, Aditi Ashok shot 71 and finished at 6-under 210 and in tied 20th place, while Vani Kapoor shot one of her best rounds in a long time with 5-under 67 that saw her leap to tied 29th place.

Gaurika Bishnoi (71) was T-35th. Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Tvesa, who had a bogey-free second round, had six birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

Overall, Tvesa was left wanting on the Par-5s, where she had three bogeys over three days besides a double on first. That meant she dropped five shots on Par-5s. Despite that, she ended only seven off the winner.