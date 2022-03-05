More Sports Golf Golf Sharma takes over Kenya Open lead by one stroke Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday. AP 05 March, 2022 09:02 IST Shubhankar Sharma of India celebrates a birdie on the ninth green during the second round of the Kenya Open. - Getty Images AP 05 March, 2022 09:02 IST Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday.A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club.Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67.Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event. Lahiri begins with 1-over 73 in Palmer Invitational; McIlroy opens with 65 Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship.“Whenever you finish with two birdies you’re always happy,” he said. "It was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.”First-round leader Daniel Gavins was five shots off the pace. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :