Tiger Woods makes cut at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods officially made the cut on Saturday morning at the Genesis Invitational, his first start in a PGA Tour event since the Open Championship last July.

The second round, suspended due to darkness on Friday night in Los Angeles, resumed Saturday morning with Max Homa holding a one-stroke lead at 10 under.

The cut line was at 1-over par 143, exactly where Woods stood after following up an opening-round 69 with a 74 on Friday. He is one of 68 players remaining from the opening field of 128 pros and one amateur.

Woods, 47, is participating in his first official, non-major tournament since winning the 2019 Zozo Championship.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner, who ranks second all-time with 15 major championships, suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a single-car crash in February 2021.