Golf

Tiger Woods makes cut at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods officially made the cut on Saturday morning at the Genesis Invitational, his first start in a PGA Tour event since the Open Championship last July.

Reuters
18 February, 2023 22:29 IST
18 February, 2023 22:29 IST
Tiger Woods hits from the sixth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Tiger Woods hits from the sixth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Tiger Woods officially made the cut on Saturday morning at the Genesis Invitational, his first start in a PGA Tour event since the Open Championship last July.

Tiger Woods officially made the cut on Saturday morning at the Genesis Invitational, his first start in a PGA Tour event since the Open Championship last July.

The second round, suspended due to darkness on Friday night in Los Angeles, resumed Saturday morning with Max Homa holding a one-stroke lead at 10 under.

The cut line was at 1-over par 143, exactly where Woods stood after following up an opening-round 69 with a 74 on Friday. He is one of 68 players remaining from the opening field of 128 pros and one amateur.

Woods, 47, is participating in his first official, non-major tournament since winning the 2019 Zozo Championship.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner, who ranks second all-time with 15 major championships, suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a single-car crash in February 2021.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us