MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has struggled to walk four rounds in tournaments since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash but finished 60th in last month’s Masters.

Published : May 08, 2024 10:17 IST , WASHINGTON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Tiger Woods and the world’s 103 top-ranked golfers were among those named Tuesday as the field was announced for next week’s 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has struggled to walk four rounds in tournaments since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash but finished 60th in last month’s Masters and says he hopes to play once a month through the US and British Opens.

Woods, ranked 801, has accepted a special invitation to next month’s US Open.

He withdrew after three rounds in 2022 in his most recent PGA Championship start, skipping last year after ankle surgery.

Woods and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland have each won PGA Championship titles at Valhalla -- Woods in 2000 and McIlroy in 2014 in his most recent major triumph.

The PGA field includes 33 major winners, 16 of them former PGA Championship winners.

Two vacancies remain in the field of 156, awaiting winners of this week’s PGA Tour events if they are not already qualified for the showdown at Louisville, Kentucky.

The lineup includes top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who won his second Masters title last month, and the rest of the top 103 players in the official world golf rankings.

Scheffler is skipping this week’s PGA Tour signature event to be with wife Meredith as she prepares to have a baby.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka of the United States is among 16 players from the LIV Golf League who will compete in the year’s second major tournament.

Other LIV players from the world’s top 100 include fifth-ranked Jon Rahm, England’s 17th-ranked Tyrrell Hatton, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and American Patrick Reed.

Other major winners from LIV include Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer.

American Talor Gooch, last year’s LIV season champion, was invited into his fifth consecutive PGA Championship. His best result was a share of 20th in 2022 but he missed the cut last year.

The field includes 21 club professionals, 20 qualifiers and Michael Block, who returns after sharing 15th last year at Oak Hill.

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

PGA Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field
    AFP
  2. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  5. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field
    AFP
  2. Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar hope to be each other’s support in Paris Olympics debut
    PTI
  3. Tiger Woods says he’s still on track for tournament per month target
    Reuters
  4. The Open 2024: Troon’s sixth hole to set distance record in tournament’s history
    Reuters
  5. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rally to win Zurich Classic team event in a playoff
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods and world’s top 100 named in PGA Championship field
    AFP
  2. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to miss Paris Games
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves
    AFP
  5. Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment