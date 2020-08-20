Wales Open: Disappointing starts for Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur made disappointing starts to their campaign at the ISPS Handa Wales Open here on Thursday.

Sharma carded a three-over 74, while Kapur was six-over with five holes to go in the opening round at the Celtic Manor Resort here.

One-under through 11 holes, Sharma bogeyed 12th and then finished the day with three bogeys in a row on the last three holes.

READ: Sharma makes cut after being on knife edge at Celtic Classic

India’s other entrant, Kapur was yet to find a birdie in his first 13 holes. He dropped bogeys on first and 12th and then further disaster struck him when he had a quadruple bogey on par-3 13th, which pushed him down to six-over with five holes to go.

Both Sharma and Kapur will need very strong second rounds to have a chance of making the cut.

This is Kapur’s first start since March, while Sharma has missed two cuts in last three starts on the UK Swing.

Sebastian Soderberg was sharing the lead with Callum Shinkwin as they both carded three-under 68.

Three other players -- Connor Syme, Louis de Jaeger and Robert McIntyre -- are also three-under, but were yet to complete their rounds.

The 29-year-old Soderberg was four-under after 12 but dropped a shot on 15th. Shinkwin had four birdies and a single bogey in his round of 68.

Sam Horsfield, chasing a third win in four events and back-to-back successes in south Wales, carded two-over 73.