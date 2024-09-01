MagazineBuy Print

Scottie Scheffler takes a 5-shot lead at Tour Championship

Scheffler leads Collin Morikawa by five strokes following the third round of the Tour Championship on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 10:54 IST , ATLANTA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Scottie Scheffler and his caddy walk during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler and his caddy walk during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Scottie Scheffler and his caddy walk during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler is 18 holes away from his first FedEx Cup championship.

Scheffler leads Collin Morikawa by five strokes following the third round of the Tour Championship on Saturday at East Lake Golf Club.

After a slow start to his day, Scheffler rolled in birdies at Nos. 14, 16, 17 and 18 to card a 5-under 66 and increase his cushion over Morikawa (67). Scheffler is 26 under entering Sunday.

The World No. 1 entered the Tour Championship leading the FedEx Cup race for the third consecutive year. Scheffler was overtaken for the title by Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in 2022 and Viktor Hovland of Norway in 2023.

But now, he is putting the finishing touches on one of the best seasons in recent PGA Tour history. If Scheffler finishes the job Sunday, he’ll be the first player to win seven times in a season since Tiger Woods in 2007.

The Tour Championship winner takes home the FedEx Cup and a $25 million prize.

Xander Schauffele began the day in third at 16 under and only managed an even-par 71. Sahith Theegala surpassed him for third, birdieing his last five holes and seven of his last eight for a 66 that vaulted him to 17 under.

On his third hole, Theegala self-reported a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a bunker, as he believed his clubhead touched sand on his backswing, turning a par into a double bogey. But the PGA Tour said he had the opportunity to review the incident with a rules official following the round.

Wyndham Clark (68) and Adam Scott (68) of Australia are tied for fifth at 15 under, while Sam Burns (68) moved to 14 under.

Shane Lowry of Ireland fired a 6-under 65 with seven birdies to move to 13 under. He matched Norway’s Hovland (10 under) for the low round of the day.

