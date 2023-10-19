Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha, Vani stay within striking distance of leader Madalene

There was plenty to cheer for the Indians with Diksha Dagar showing the way by holding the second spot behind Norwegian Madalene Stavnar on the opening day of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf on Thursday.

Diksha made light of an early bogey fire six birdies – same as Madalene – for a five-under 67 that kept her one stroke off the lead.

Vani Kapoor was a stroke behind Diksha following a round of 69. Amateur Vidharti Urs shot a 70 to share the fifth spot. Another amateur Avani Prashanth’s 71 kept her among the 16 players with sub-par cards.

Diksha did well to absorb the pressure of expectations. “It was a slow start (from the 10th) for me today because on the 11th hole, I was confused with the club selection. So I wasn’t confident about the tee shot. Never mind, I could have made an up and down. But it (the bogey) was alright, afterwards, I hit six birdies and I had a solid round.”

Vani, who shot four birdies on the trot after starting from the 10th tee, said, “I just kept riding on them and then I had a little bad patch going down. I three putted the 18th and missed a chip out on the second, that was a little annoying but again those were just lip outs.” She made amends by finding birdies on the fifth and the eighth holes.

Sub-par scores: 66 - Madalene Stavnar (Nor); 67 – Diksha Dagar; 68 Vani Kapoor; 69 - Aline Krauter (Ger), Trichat Cheenglab (Tha); 70 – Vidharti Urs (A), Hannah Burke (Eng), Lia Pettersson (Swe), Johanna Gustavsson (Swe), Sanna Nuutinen (Fin), 71 – Emma Nilsson (Swe), Avani Prashanth (A), Eleanor Givens (Eng), Renate Grimstad (Nor), Kim Metrauz (Sui) and Liz Young (Eng).