Women’s Indian Open 2023: In-form Diksha Dagar fronts home challenge

Diksha will be up against some serious contenders like the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader Celine Bouter (France), Johannna Gustavsson (Sweden) and Ana Pelaez Trivino (Spain) in the 120-player field.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 18:08 IST , GURUGRAM - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
(From left): Johanna Gustavsson (Sweden), home favourites Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik, along with Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand) pose with the Hero Women’s Indian Open trophy in Gurugram on Wednesday.
(From left): Johanna Gustavsson (Sweden), home favourites Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik, along with Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand) pose with the Hero Women’s Indian Open trophy in Gurugram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

(From left): Johanna Gustavsson (Sweden), home favourites Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik, along with Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand) pose with the Hero Women’s Indian Open trophy in Gurugram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

With the Asian Games silver medallist Aditi Ashok busy playing in Korea, in-form Diksha Dagar spearheads the home challenge when the 400,000 USD (Rs 33.20 crore) Hero Women’s Indian Open tees off at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Winner of the Czech Open and six top-10 finishes this season, the left-handed Diksha will be up against some serious contenders like the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit leader Celine Boutier (France), Johannna Gustavsson (Sweden) and Ana Pelaez Trivino (Spain) in the 120-player field.

READ MORE: Angel Yin wins LPGA Shanghai for maiden career tour title

“This season has been a good one for me, the best in my five years on the LET even though I started a bit slowly. Equipment changes were a factor but I have now settled on one supplier and that has been a big help. Also, I have worked hard on my short game which has been a big boost,” said Diksha on Wednesday.

Diksha’s compatriots Tvesa Malik, last year’s joint runner-up Amandeep Drall, Gaurika Bishnoi and Vani Kapoor could also be in the title run.

Though the defending champion Olivia Cowan (Germany) is absent, two previous winners Becky Morgan (2018) and Christine Wolf (2019) are around.

