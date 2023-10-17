Indian sports news wrap, October 17

TENNIS
Dharwad ITF: Suraj, Madhwin score upset wins to enter main round
Karnataka’s Suraj Prabodh and Gujarat’s Madhwin Kamath scored upset victories to make it to the main draw after knocking out fancied players in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023 at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts here on Tuesday. The main draw of the US $ 25,000 began today.
While Madhwin staged a superb comeback win against former Indian Davis Cupper and Asian Games medalist Vishnu Vardhan 5-7, 6-3, 10-5, Suraj sidelined 14 th seed Yash Yadav in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
In only two singles matches played on the opening day of the main rounds, third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame a fighting Siddhanth Bhatia 6-2, 7-6 (7) while Nitin Kumar Sinha sent wild card entrant Rishi Reddy home with a facile 6-2, 6-2 victory. In the doubles matches, the Indian pair of Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta and Manish Sureshkumar upset second seeds Bogdan Bobrov and Nick Chappell of the USA 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
After bad light and mild rain had stopped the match between Madhwin and Vishnu with the scores tied at 4-4 in the first set yesterday, Vishnu, capitalising on an error-prone Madhwin won the first set 7-5 today. However, the 21-year-old from Gujarat staged a superb comeback winning the second set with breaks in the 4 th and 6 th games and took the match into the decider. Vishnu faltered with his serve and returns alike and conceded the advantage after leading 4-2 and finally succumbed to the youngster.
Earlier in the day, an elaborate inauguration ceremony was organised which was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including former India cricket captain, Mohd. Azharuddin, and Hon’ble Minister for Labour and District-in-charge, Santosh Lad, who jointly inaugurated the tournament. To mark the occasion, Azharuddin and the minister engaged in a thrilling display of tennis skills, playing a few exhilarating rallies.
Results (All Indians Except Mentioned In Brackets; Seedings In Pre-Fix)
Men’s Singles Round of 32
Doubles Round of 16
Final Qualifying Round
- Team Sportstar
Sandeepti Singh, Vaishnavi Adkar among the Indian contingent fielded for BRICS Games
India has fielded a strong women’s team for the BRICS Games tennis event to be staged at the Westridge Park Tennis Stadium in Durban, South Africa, from October 18 to 21.
Sandeepti Singh Rao, Vaishnavi Adkar and Kashish Bhatia are accompanied by coach Namita Bal. Tanisha Kashyap was also part of the under-21 squad, but has been held back owing to visa issues.
The men’s team has Dhruv Hirpara, Ajay Malik, Ajay Kundu and Ritabrata Sarkar, with former national champion Ashutosh Singh as the coach.
Chirag Duhan was selected originally to be part of the team, but withdrew owing to his commitment to compete in the ITF men’s circuit being played in the country.
The Indian team is also accompanied by physios Anand Dubey and Dravya Shringi, apart from two technical officials Lavleen Raizada and Bhupinder Solanki. Gurucharan Singh Hora is the manager of the tennis team. Brazil, Russia, China and host South Africa will be the other teams. All the five teams will compete on a round-robin basis separately in the men’s and women’s events. Each tie will feature two singles and a doubles.
-Team Sportstar
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 173/7; Edwards, van der Merwe attack vs SA
- Indian sports news wrap, October 17
- ICC World Cup 2023: Most Pakistan players have recovered from viral fever while some still under observation
- NRAI felicitates Asian Games 2023 medallists
- Cricket inclusion in LA 2028 programme a shot in the arm for India’s Olympic movement
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE