MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign

Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal is helping the Pakistan men’s hockey team in its Asian Champions Trophy campaign.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 21:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Uthra Ganesan
The Pakistan hockey team has enlisted the services of Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal for its Asian Champions Trophy campaign.
The Pakistan hockey team has enlisted the services of Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal for its Asian Champions Trophy campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Pakistan hockey team has enlisted the services of Chennai-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal for its Asian Champions Trophy campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pakistan team’s Chennai connect got a little stronger with city-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal joining the team for the duration of the competition on Wednesday evening.

Pakistan, which does not have its chief coach Shahnaz Sheikh here, were also without a physio and, realising one was sorely needed in the testing conditions, approached Tamil Nadu hockey joint secretary Clement Lurduraj who brought Rajakamal on board.

“Being with a national team is always prestigious, whether Pakistan or anyone else. The team has been very welcoming and nice,” Rajakamal told Sportstar.

“The only hurdle is language – I can’t speak Hindi and there are only a few there who can communicate in English. But I am sure it will be a great experience – hopefully I will learn some Hindi by the time the tournament is over and, if time permits, also teach them some Tamil!” he added.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh overtakes Anand to become Indian No. 1: World chess live ranking explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep removes Hetmyer, Powell in one over; WI 141/6 (19.1)
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India dominates in first half; Malaysia, Korea win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 6-2 CHN; Harmanpreet, Varun score two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 6-2 CHN; Harmanpreet, Varun score two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Korea overturns deficit to beat Japan; Malaysia thrashes Pakistan
    Aashin Prasad
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India dominates in first half; Malaysia, Korea win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gukesh overtakes Anand to become Indian No. 1: World chess live ranking explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Arshdeep removes Hetmyer, Powell in one over; WI 141/6 (19.1)
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India dominates in first half; Malaysia, Korea win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 6-2 CHN; Harmanpreet, Varun score two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment