Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign

The Pakistan team’s Chennai connect got a little stronger with city-based sports physiotherapist Rajakamal joining the team for the duration of the competition on Wednesday evening.

Pakistan, which does not have its chief coach Shahnaz Sheikh here, were also without a physio and, realising one was sorely needed in the testing conditions, approached Tamil Nadu hockey joint secretary Clement Lurduraj who brought Rajakamal on board.

“Being with a national team is always prestigious, whether Pakistan or anyone else. The team has been very welcoming and nice,” Rajakamal told Sportstar.

“The only hurdle is language – I can’t speak Hindi and there are only a few there who can communicate in English. But I am sure it will be a great experience – hopefully I will learn some Hindi by the time the tournament is over and, if time permits, also teach them some Tamil!” he added.