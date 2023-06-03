FIH Pro League: India beats Great Britain on penalty shootout

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

India beat Great Britain 4-2 after a penalty shootout in the FIH Pro League in London on Saturday.

The shootout triumph, courtesy of misses from Britain’s Rupert Shipperly and Phil Roper, handed India the bonus point after an exhilarating 4-4 draw.

India sustained early pressure and pulled ahead with Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick from a short corner. India’s lead lasted less than a minute with Sam Ward firing is from a penalty corner.

Mandeep Singh’s rocket slap shot and a tomahawk by Sukhjeet Singh in the second quarter led India into into half-time. Both goals were crafted by midfielder Hardik Singh.

Britain fought back after the interval. After misfiring from multiple short corners, Ward got one to beat the Indian custodian. The Britain struck to complete his hat-trick in the fourth period after he was left unmarked in the India circle in the fourth quarter.

Craig Fulton’s side got back in front when a counter attack culminated with Abhishek’s tomahawk thudding the board. But just when Harmanpreet & Co thought they had sealed the victory, Britain found the net from a penalty corner.

The bonus point ensured India cut the gap to Great Britain at the top of the FIH Pro League standings. India sits second with 24 points after 11 games while Britain has 26 from 10.