Hockey

Focus to be on Asian Games during European leg of Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet

On the European leg of FIH Pro League, India will face reigning Olympic champion Belgium and host Great Britain, before taking on the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven.

PTI
22 May, 2023 16:43 IST
22 May, 2023 16:43 IST
Harmanpreet Singh in action during the FIH Pro League.

Harmanpreet Singh in action during the FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: Hockey India/Twitter

On the European leg of FIH Pro League, India will face reigning Olympic champion Belgium and host Great Britain, before taking on the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven.

India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh says his side’s focus will be on Asian Games, an Olympic-qualifier, as it embarks on the European tour for Pro League matches, starting May 26.

The team left for London on Monday for the first leg of the European tour where it will face reigning Olympic champion Belgium (May 26 and June 2) and host Great Britain (May 27 and June 3).

It will then travel to Eindhoven for Its last set of matches against the Netherlands (June 7 and 10) and Argentina (June 8 and 11).

Also Read
IND vs AUS, women’s hockey tour: India holds Australia to 1-1 draw

India is currently leading the Pro League table with 19 points from eight matches in the nine-team tournament. Great Britain too has an identical number of points but is second on the table due to an inferior goal difference.

The skipper said the matches will play a crucial role in India’s preparation for the Asian Games in September, where the gold medallist will automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We have very crucial matches coming up as we get to the business end of the Pro League season. We are in a strong position in the table so far and we will look to get as many points as possible in the remaining matches.

“We are excited about this tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the all-important Asian Games scheduled later this year,” said Harmanpreet before the team’s departure to London.

India remained unbeaten against reigning world champion Germany and Australia, which helped it top the points table.

This will be the team’s first outing under new chief coach Craig Fulton.

“We have had good intensive training sessions at the national coaching camp in SAI centre, Bengaluru. The preparations have been really good, and our previous matches in Rourkela were a big confidence booster for us, so we will look to replicate the performance in the upcoming matches,” the skipper said.

Harmanpreet added the team will look to build on the good work done in the home leg to prepare for the tough assignments later this year.

“We will go step-by-step, try to play good hockey and most importantly look to keep the momentum going as we have a long tour and a busy season ahead as well.”

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us