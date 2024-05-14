MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympics 2024: China’s Ma gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris

The 14-times world champion won team golds at all three of his previous Games and back-to-back men’s singles titles in Rio and Tokyo to become the most successful Olympic table tennis player of all time.

Published : May 14, 2024 11:05 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: China’s Ma Long reacts during his men’s teams final match against France’s Simon Gauzy at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.
FILE PHOTO: China’s Ma Long reacts during his men’s teams final match against France’s Simon Gauzy at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: China’s Ma Long reacts during his men’s teams final match against France’s Simon Gauzy at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s Ma Long will get a shot at winning a sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris in August despite having been denied the chance to claim a third straight singles title at his fourth Summer Games.

The 14-times world champion, now 35, won team golds at all three of his previous Games and back-to-back men’s singles titles in Rio and Tokyo to become the most successful Olympic table tennis player of all time.

Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong, who lost to Ma in the Tokyo final, were named as China’s entries for the singles last week but Ma was confirmed by the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Tuesday as the third player for the team tournament.

There were no surprises in the women’s team who will seek to continue China’s domination of the sport with the lineup for Paris identical to that which swept the board in Tokyo.

ALSO READ | Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra loses to Hina Hayata in quarterfinals

Reigning champion and world number two Chen Meng and world number one Sun Yingsha will again compete in the women’s singles and join up with world number three Wang Manyu in the team event, where China are also defending champions.

China have won 32 of the 37 golds and 60 of the 155 total medals since the sport was introduced to the Summer Olympics in 1988 and the competition just to get a spot on the national team is fierce.

The mixed doubles, a new event in Tokyo, was the one gold medal China missed out on three years ago and Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who top the world rankings, will pair up to try and end that anomaly in Paris.

World number fours Liang Jingkun and Wang Yidi will be the substitute players for the men’s and women’s teams respectively, the CTTA said in a statement.

The 2024 Olympic table tennis tournament will take place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 27 to August 10.

Related stories

Related Topics

olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Ma Long /

Sun Yingsha /

2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India doing really well, hopefully they can qualify for T20 WC semis: Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. Olympics 2024: China’s Ma gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris
    Reuters
  3. NBA Playoffs: Celtics take a 3-1 lead in the East semifinal series, Thunder levels series against Mavericks
    AP
  4. WADA to hold extraordinary meeting in Chinese swimmers case
    AFP
  5. Former Leeds boss Marsch becomes Canada’s men’s national team coach through 2026 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Olympics 2024: China’s Ma gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris
    Reuters
  2. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra loses to Hina Hayata in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India doing really well, hopefully they can qualify for T20 WC semis: Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. Olympics 2024: China’s Ma gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris
    Reuters
  3. NBA Playoffs: Celtics take a 3-1 lead in the East semifinal series, Thunder levels series against Mavericks
    AP
  4. WADA to hold extraordinary meeting in Chinese swimmers case
    AFP
  5. Former Leeds boss Marsch becomes Canada’s men’s national team coach through 2026 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment