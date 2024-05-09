MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra loses to Hina Hayata in quarterfinals

Manika had recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula but the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is set to become India No. 1 again following her run in Jeddah.

Published : May 09, 2024 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra.
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Manika Batra’s memorable run at Saudi Smash ended with a loss to World No. 5 Hina Hayata in the quarterfinals in Jeddah on Thursday.

Japan’s Hayata beat World No. 39 Manika 4-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11, 11-2) in 39 minutes to reach the semifinals.

The Indian had begun her campaign with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman. She stunned China’s Wang Manyu, ranked second in the world, 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) in the second round before defeating World No. 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in the round of 16.

Manika had recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula but the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is set to become India No. 1 again following her run in Jeddah.

Manika Batra

