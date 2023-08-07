MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot

The game was as close as the 3-2 scoreline suggests, with the host being pushed all the way by the defending champion Korea. 

Published : Aug 07, 2023 23:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Harmanpreet Singh (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Korea during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Harmanpreet Singh (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Korea during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Korea during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

The two top teams in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy faced off and India came away the deserving winner with a 3-2 victory against Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Monday.

The game was as close as the scoreline suggests, with the host being pushed all the way by the defending champion Korea. 

Starting well, India took control of the game and opened up the field, switching flanks constantly, moving up and piercing the Korean defence. It was rewarded immediately, a fluent exchange between Sumit and Sukhjeet Singh resulting in a well-placed Nilakanta Sharma tapping in the opener, right in the middle of the goal, in the 6th minute.

ALSO READ: Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today

But the calmness and structure from its previous outing was missing as the erratic forwards kept conceding turnovers and hard-fought possession and the Koreans took full advantage of it, threatening with counterattacks every time they had the ball. One such move saw Sunghyun Kim catching the Indian defence napping and shooting-in to level in the 12th minute.

With the Indian midfield constantly rotating and allowing little space, the opposition started using aerial balls to bypass them from the 2nd quarter onwards, and to great effect. It was an equal game and the Indian forwards, despite their domination continued to have finishing issues, something coach Fulton will need to look at.

India also had just four penalty corners and even missed a penalty stroke while conceding 11 PCs, another thing the defence will need to control. 

That India still came away winner is creditable given that the 4th quarter was almost entirely controlled by the Koreans, who almost made India pay the price.

Considering the past four meetings between the sides have all been draws and India last beat Korea way back in the 2018 edition of the competition, this would be a win it would gladly take ahead of the big clash against Pakistan.

The results:
India (Nilakanta Sharma 6’, Harmanpreet Singh 23’, Mandeep Singh 33’) bt Korea (Sunghyun Kim 12’, Jihun Yang 58’).

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Asian Champions Trophy /

India /

South Korea /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  3. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. India beat Korea 3-2 highlights, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India moves top of the table; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: Malaysia returns to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Japan; Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Cricket Association for Blind laments lack of financial support from BCCI
    PTI
  3. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment