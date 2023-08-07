MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: Malaysia returns to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Japan

Japan was slow to start but produced countless chances only to let them slip away while Malaysia got back to winning ways after a 0-5 thrashing to Indian in the previous match.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 18:51 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Najimi Jazlan (white) opened the scoring for Malaysia, in action against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
Najimi Jazlan (white) opened the scoring for Malaysia, in action against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
Najimi Jazlan (white) opened the scoring for Malaysia, in action against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

It was a case of too little too late for Japan as it squandered multiple chances and fell to a 3-1 defeat against Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Japan was slow to start but produced countless chances only to let them slip away - a tale that would feel familiar to coach Akira Takahashi by now. Malaysia hung by a thread for three quarters but came out with a spot in the semifinals.

The Speedy Tigers started with its backline holding the ball, before channelling it out to the flanks.

They got their first look at goal when Shota Yamada failed to sort his feet out and conceded a penalty corner. But Japan escaped unscathed as postman Kaito Tanaka deflected Razie Rahim’s drag over the goal.

ALSO READ: Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today

Malaysia was equally proficient in defence, not offering an inch of space for Japan’s forwards to enter its circle.

It got a second bite at the cherry in the 13th minute and Najmi Jazlan grabbed it as his drag flick crept between the legs of first rusher Yamada to put Malaysia ahead.

But the next three quarters turned out to be starkly different as Japan’s forwards found their bearings. What they could not find, though, was a goal.

The first chance came through a counter. Yamata copped a dangerous drag flick on his body which won Japan a free hit. It was taken quickly to release Ryosei Kato on the right flank. Kato darted to the final third before sending it into the circle only to see the ball beat the forward.

Kaito Tanaka then took a shot from the top of the circle which was parried away by Zaimi Mat Deris.

By the end of the second period, Japan forced the whole Malaysia team to play behind the 23-yard line. Genki Mitani made two entries to the circle but failed to trouble Mat Deris. Japan had a penalty corner too which Masaki Ohashi sent off target.

Malaysia’s captain committed a howler early in the third quarter as he gifted the ball to Ryoma Ooka in his own circle. Ooka squandered the sitter from point-blank range.

In the 37th minute, against the run of play, Malaysia found its second when Fitri Saari entered the circle and hit a Japanese foot. Azuan Hasan did not bother waiting for a corner and played advantage. He slapped the loose ball towards the goal which teased its way into the goal off a deflection.

Japan won a short corner in the very next minute but Takuma Niwa’s sliding deflection could not sound the board.

The Samurai Japan thudded the board in the 43rd minute but their joy was cut short as Seren Tanaka’s shot came from outside the striking circle.

ALSO READ: Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India

In the 52nd minute, Taiki Takade ventured into the circle and squared the ball to Kosei Kawabe who missed the target. The final nail in Japan’s coffin came one minute from time as Shello Silverius rounded keeper Takumi Kitagawa and struck from close range to make it 3-0.

Japan found its consolation goal in the same minute when Niwa trapped an aerial and put it into the net with a reverse stick.

Result: Malaysia 3 (Najmi Jazlan 13’, Azuan Hasan 37’, Shello Silverius 59’) beat Japan 1 (Takuma Niwa 59’)

