ISL Semifinal 1, Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Key matchups to look forward in second leg

MBSG vs OFC: Here are the key matchups to look forward in the ISL 2023-24 semifinal 2nd leg between Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Roy Krishna in action during against Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali.
Roy Krishna in action during against Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: FSDL /ISL Media
Roy Krishna in action during against Mohun Bagan’s Anwar Ali. | Photo Credit: FSDL /ISL Media

Defending Indian Super League Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Odisha FC in the second leg of ISL 2023-24 semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Kolkata-based club will look to turnaround the 2-1 deficit from the first leg in front of the home crowd.

The first leg in Bhubaneswar saw both teams going down to 10 men after two players from each side picked up red card.

Here are the key matchups to look forward in the 2nd leg:

Hector Yuste vs Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna (r) of Odisha FC battling against Mohun Bagan’s Hector Yuste and Vishal Kaith (l).
Roy Krishna (r) of Odisha FC battling against Mohun Bagan’s Hector Yuste and Vishal Kaith (l). | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media
Roy Krishna (r) of Odisha FC battling against Mohun Bagan’s Hector Yuste and Vishal Kaith (l). | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media

Mohun Bagan’s defensive stalwart, Hector Yuste will have the task to nullify the threat of Odisha’s in-form striker Fijian striker Roy Krishna. The 36-year-old became the leading goalscorer (13 goals) of ISL 2023-24 alongside Kerala Blasters’ Dimitrios Diamantakos by netting the winner against the Mariners in the first leg. The Spanish central-defender will have his task cut out to stop Krishna from extending Odisha’s advantage in the second leg.

ALSO READ | From Krishna to Noguera, which players will be playing against former teams in semifinal?

Mourtada Fall vs Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
Jason Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Odisha’s Senegalese defender will be missing his usual partner Carlos Delgado, who got a red card in the first leg. He’ll have his hands full trying to stop Mohun Bagan’s striker Jason Cummings. The Australian forward will be leading the line for the Mariners since its Albanian star Armando Sadiku was also sent off in Bhubaneswar. Cummings was on fire in the league stage, scoring 10 goals and helping Mohun Bagan win the League Shield.

Joni Kauko vs Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh in action against Mohun Bagan.
Ahmed Jahouh in action against Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media
Ahmed Jahouh in action against Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media

In the center of the pitch, a crucial duel awaits between Mohun Bagan’s Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko and Odisha’s deep-lying playmaker, Ahmed Jahouh. The Moroccan maestro has been Odisha’s main source of creativity this season, having already conjured up 46 chances. Kauko effectively neutralized Jahouh in the first leg and will aim to repeat that feat in Kolkata, putting his team a step closer to a domestic double.

