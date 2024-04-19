Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri

Former India goalkeeper Bharat Chetri on Friday said Hockey India’s (HI) grassroots programme for drag-flickers and goalkeepers is a step in the right direction for nurturing future talent.

In that regard, former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri, have been selected to lead a three-day training sessions at national academies across the country.

The trainers include Adrian D’Souza, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte and PT Rao. Among the drag-flickers are Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, V.R. Raghunath and Jaspreet Kaur.

“Investing in grassroots development is paramount for the future of Indian hockey. By focusing on specialized training for goalkeepers and drag-flickers, Hockey India is laying a solid foundation for the emergence of world-class talent in these critical roles,” Chetri was quoted as saying by HI.

“I am honoured to be a part of this initiative and am confident that it will yield remarkable results for the sport.”

‘National Women’s Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment’

HI recently introduced the National Women’s Hockey League where Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha will participate in the maiden edition of the competition for the 2024-25 season.

The event has been split into two phases, with the first phase taking place in Ranchi between April 30 to May 9.

Applauding the same, Chetri said, “the National Women’s Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment for the sport in India. By providing such a big competitive platform at the domestic level for women athletes, Hockey India is empowering the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of excellence.”