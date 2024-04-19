MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri

India goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri, have been selected to lead a three-day training sessions at national academies across the country

Published : Apr 19, 2024 14:06 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Bharat Chetri looks during a training session during London Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Bharat Chetri looks during a training session during London Olympics. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bharat Chetri looks during a training session during London Olympics. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former India goalkeeper Bharat Chetri on Friday said Hockey India’s (HI) grassroots programme for drag-flickers and goalkeepers is a step in the right direction for nurturing future talent.

In that regard, former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri, have been selected to lead a three-day training sessions at national academies across the country.

The trainers include Adrian D’Souza, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte and PT Rao. Among the drag-flickers are Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, V.R. Raghunath and Jaspreet Kaur.

“Investing in grassroots development is paramount for the future of Indian hockey. By focusing on specialized training for goalkeepers and drag-flickers, Hockey India is laying a solid foundation for the emergence of world-class talent in these critical roles,” Chetri was quoted as saying by HI.

“I am honoured to be a part of this initiative and am confident that it will yield remarkable results for the sport.”

‘National Women’s Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment’

HI recently introduced the National Women’s Hockey League where Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Odisha will participate in the maiden edition of the competition for the 2024-25 season.

The event has been split into two phases, with the first phase taking place in Ranchi between April 30 to May 9.

Applauding the same, Chetri said, “the National Women’s Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment for the sport in India. By providing such a big competitive platform at the domestic level for women athletes, Hockey India is empowering the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Adrian D'Souza /

Hockey India /

Rupinder Pal Singh /

V. R. Raghunath

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri
    PTI
  2. Mexican goalkeeper Guzman gets 11-match ban for pointing laser at opponent during Liga MX match
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit
    Reuters
  5. Meg Lanning and the devasting toll of success on auto-pilot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri
    PTI
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: With only 100 days to go for Paris Olympics, every practice and drill counts
    PTI
  3. Australian aggression can be countered with better innovative passing, says Rupinder Pal Singh
    PTI
  4. IND vs AUS, 5th hockey Test: Australia beats India 3-2, completes 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey 5th Test: Australia completes whitewash against India with 5-0 series win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri
    PTI
  2. Mexican goalkeeper Guzman gets 11-match ban for pointing laser at opponent during Liga MX match
    Reuters
  3. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham’s Antonio hits out at officials after Europa League exit
    Reuters
  5. Meg Lanning and the devasting toll of success on auto-pilot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment