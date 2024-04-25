National Women’s Hockey League significant step for sport’s development: Bhola Nath Singh

Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday termed the launch of the National Women’s Hockey League a ‘significant step’, which will motivate young girls to take up the sport and excel in it.

Structured in two phases, the NWHL aims to elevate the sport and provide a platform for both established and aspiring players.

The inaugural phase will feature the top eight teams from the recently-concluded Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships, with matches to be held here from April 30 to May 9.

The league will include U-21 players with focus on grassroots development and “future generations of hockey stars”, said a Hockey India statement.

“NWHL promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women’s hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team,” the statement added.

“The launch of NWHL is a significant step forward for women’s sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women’s hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” said Singh.

“It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey,” he added.