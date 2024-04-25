Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday termed the launch of the National Women’s Hockey League a ‘significant step’, which will motivate young girls to take up the sport and excel in it.
Structured in two phases, the NWHL aims to elevate the sport and provide a platform for both established and aspiring players.
The inaugural phase will feature the top eight teams from the recently-concluded Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championships, with matches to be held here from April 30 to May 9.
The league will include U-21 players with focus on grassroots development and “future generations of hockey stars”, said a Hockey India statement.
“NWHL promises to be a game-changer, not only by raising the bar for women’s hockey but also by inspiring future generations. This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team,” the statement added.
“The launch of NWHL is a significant step forward for women’s sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women’s hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level,” said Singh.
“It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey,” he added.
THE TEAMS
Latest on Sportstar
- National Women’s Hockey League significant step for sport’s development: Bhola Nath Singh
- SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Live streaming info
- Newly elected WFI Athletes’ Commission chairman Narsingh Yadav promises to be proactive towards wrestlers’ issues
- French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
- Leading former shooter Sodhi throws hat into ring for chef-de-mission’s post at Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE