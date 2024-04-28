MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch MBSG v OFC Semifinal leg 2

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semifinal second leg match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.
Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be leaning back on its hefty home support for motivation when it meets Odisha FC in the second leg of semifinal 1 of Indian Super League (ISL) 10 to overturn the one-goal lead and qualify for the final.

Odisha FC accomplished a 2-1 win in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium barely five days ago, with goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna.

The match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday is expected to be a keen contest, with the host starting as an underdog.

Egged on by a massive support of around 62,000 fans, Mohun Bagan had upstaged Mumbai City FC to win its maiden League Winner’s Shield at the same venue on April 15.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Mohun Bagan SG returns to fortress with hopes of outscoring Odisha FC in second leg

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 semifinal leg 2 match start?
The Indian Super League 2023-24 semifinal leg 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, 28 April, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 semifinal leg 2 match?
The match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on the OneFootball  app for those watching from outside India.

