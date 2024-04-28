ISL 2023-24, MBSG v OFC: What happened in the last five Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC games before semifinal 2nd leg?

League Shield Winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Odisha FC in the semifinal second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Odisha came back from a deficit to defeat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the first leg played at the Kalinga Stadium.

Ahead of the semifinal clash, here is what happened in the last five matches between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC.

ISL 2023-24, Semifinal Leg 1 (23 April 2024): Odisha FC 2-1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna gave Odisha FC the win. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Odisha defeat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the first leg played at the Kalinga Stadium.

Manvir Singh nodded home a Dimitri Petratos corner to put Mohun Bagan ahead. But the early lead seemed to infuse complacency in the visitor’s ranks and allowed the host to claw back into the game.

Goals from Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna gave the home side the win.

Both teams went down to 10 men midway through the second half as Mohun Bagan forward Armando Sadiku and Odisha defender Delgado were ejected after their second bookings of the match.

Mohun Bagan tried to make a comeback after containing the barrage of attacks from the host but its efforts did not pay off as Odisha’s defence stood firm to deny it any further chance of finding the equaliser.

ISL 2023-24 (24 February 2024): Odisha FC 0-0 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

It was an end-to-end encounter that produced ample opportunities for either side | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a goalless draw at the Kalinga Stadium. Odisha was unable to make the most of an opportunity to go to the top of the table at home against an upbeat Mohun Bagan team.

Contrary to what the scoreline suggests, it was an end-to-end encounter that produced ample opportunities for either side to break the deadlock.

A total of nine shots were taken out of which six were on target, combined for both teams, with Isak Ralte and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku leading the charge for their respective teams.

ISL 2023-24 (6 December 2023): Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 Odisha FC

Armando Sadiku of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates scoring its second goal | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

A brace each from Ahmed Jahouh and Armando Sadiku helped an injury-riddled Mohun Bagan Super Giant earn a point at home against Odisha FC.

The visitor found the goal near the half-hour mark when the Mohun Bagan defender Subhasish Bose handled the ball inside his box while trying to block a header from the Odisha midfielder Puitea. Jahouh made no mistake from the spot to put the visitor one up.

Jahouh found the net for the second time as he won a ball from the Mohun Bagan midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, and went on to score himself after his teammate upfront Diego Mauricio set up a nice cross.

Armando Sadiku who had two big misses in the opening half, found his form this time as he flicked home an assist from Kiyan Nassiri to get the host back in the action. He found the equaliser in injury time (90+4 minutes) to save a point.

Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando and the Odisha FC forward Mauricio were shown red cards by the referee for getting involved in an altercation.

AFC Cup (27 November 2023): Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-5 Odisha FC

Roy Krishna, who scored once and assisted twice, celebrates with goalscorer Aniket Jadhav in the AFC Cup match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Odisha FC turned the tables on the home favourite Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the return fixture of the AFC Cup group stage by a 5-2 scoreline at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Despite finding the lead early in the 17th minute through Hugo Boumous, the Juggernauts found the equaliser in the 30th minute off Roy Krishna’s volley.

The Fijian assisted Diego Mauricio next, who made it 2-1 in the 32nd minute. Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard made it 3-1 in the 41st minute to take the game further away from Mohun Bagan.

Substitutes Aniket Jadhav and Isak Vanlalruatfela found the back of the net in the final minutes of the match to give Odisha a memorable win.

AFC Cup (19 September 2023): Odisha FC 0-4 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after scoring a goal against Odisha FC in AFC Cup matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Gaint started its AFC Cup south zone group-D league campaign in style by blanking host Odisha FC 4-0.

Dimitri Petratos scored a brace, while Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco scored one each to complete the tally, after a goalless first half.

Odisha’s Senegalese centre-back Mourtada Fall received his second booking of the match following a tackle-from-behind on Boumous in the 43rd minute to see the host reduced to 10 men before the break.