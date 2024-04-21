Hockey India names 28-member core probable group for men’s camp ahead of Paris Olympics

Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced a 28-member core probable group for the men’s national coaching camp to iron out the flaws ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The camp commenced on Sunday and will last till May 13 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The team returns to camp after suffering a 0-5 loss in a five-match Test series in Australia.

After this camp, the team will travel to Belgium and England for its next two legs of the FIH Pro League, where it will be up against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain.

“We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best shape possible ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. We have an exciting group of experienced players along with some young players,” chief coach Craig Fulton said in a HI release.

“The tour to Australia has helped us in realising where we need to work on and I always believe that we can work on our shortcomings and look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics.”