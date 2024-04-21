MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India names 28-member core probable group for men’s camp ahead of Paris Olympics

The 28 members will go through a national camp till May 13 before travelling to Belgium and England for the FIH Pro League

Published : Apr 21, 2024 13:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh in a practice session during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Rourkela.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh in a practice session during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh in a practice session during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced a 28-member core probable group for the men’s national coaching camp to iron out the flaws ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The camp commenced on Sunday and will last till May 13 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The team returns to camp after suffering a 0-5 loss in a five-match Test series in Australia.

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet Singh: With only 100 days to go for Paris Olympics, every practice and drill counts

After this camp, the team will travel to Belgium and England for its next two legs of the FIH Pro League, where it will be up against Argentina, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain.

“We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to make sure that we are in the best shape possible ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. We have an exciting group of experienced players along with some young players,” chief coach Craig Fulton said in a HI release.

“The tour to Australia has helped us in realising where we need to work on and I always believe that we can work on our shortcomings and look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera
DEFENDERS
Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and Amir Ali.
MIDFIELDERS
Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.
FORWARDS
Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

