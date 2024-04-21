London Marathon 2024: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record to win women’s race

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s London Marathon in a world record time for a women’s only race on Sunday.
The Kenyan came home in front of Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei in a time of two hours 16 minutes 16 seconds to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.
More to follow.
