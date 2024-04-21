MagazineBuy Print

London Marathon 2024: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir breaks world record to win women’s race

The Kenyan came home in a time of two hours 16 minutes 16 seconds to break the world record mark without male pacemakers.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 16:46 IST , LONDON - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Peres Jepchirchir after winning the women’s race at the London Marathon.
Peres Jepchirchir after winning the women's race at the London Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP
Peres Jepchirchir after winning the women’s race at the London Marathon. | Photo Credit: AP

