Pakistan Hockey Federation could be suspended if dispute not resolved by April 25: Reports

According to a Pakistan Hockey Federation official based in Karachi, the FIH had made it clear that the feud between the two bodies “should be resolved today” (April 25) with the help of the government.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 16:46 IST , KARACHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In a letter written to the PHF, the FIH has set April 25 as the deadline for Pakistan to decide on which body should govern the sport in the country and represent them at the international level.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In a letter written to the PHF, the FIH has set April 25 as the deadline for Pakistan to decide on which body should govern the sport in the country and represent them at the international level. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In a letter written to the PHF, the FIH has set April 25 as the deadline for Pakistan to decide on which body should govern the sport in the country and represent them at the international level. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has asked the Pakistan government and the two parallel bodies haggling over control of the sport in the country to resolve their differences by Thursday, failing which they could be suspended.

According to a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official based in Karachi, the FIH had made it clear that the feud between the two bodies “should be resolved today” (April 25) with the help of the government, or Pakistan could face suspension from events.

In a letter written to the PHF, the FIH has set April 25 as the deadline for Pakistan to decide on which body should govern the sport in the country and represent them at the international level.

The FIH has made it clear if the feud was not resolved immediately, Pakistan may not be allowed to participate in the forthcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (May 4-11, Malaysia) and the Nations Cup (May 31-June 9, Poland).

The organizers of the Azlan Shah Cup event have asked for guidance from the FIH although the PHF body headed by Shehla Reza, which is operating out of an office in Karachi, announced the Pakistan squad for the tournament on Wednesday.

The parallel federations, one headed by Tariq Hussain Bugti and the other by Raza, contacted the host for sending their teams to represent Pakistan.

The Bugti-led body has already called up renowned Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans to Islamabad to prepare the national team for the two events.

