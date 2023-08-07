MagazineBuy Print

India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India in hunt for third win; Lineups, match updates

India vs Korea: Catch the live score and updates from the IND vs KOR Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match being played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Aug 07, 2023 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match. | Photo Credit: PTI
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match being played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

  • August 07, 2023 19:25
    India vs Korea

    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    India has a superior record in its meetings with Korea with 35 wins.

    India - 35 | Korea - 11 | Draw - 12

  • August 07, 2023 19:19
    The rise of Abdul Hannan Shahid

    Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today

  • August 07, 2023 19:09
    PREVIEW

    India will take on South Korea in the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

    India moved top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia and will look to consolidate its position with another win.

    India is unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Korea, too, is unbeaten with a win and two draws to be placed third in the table with five points.

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
