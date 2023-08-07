India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India in hunt for third win; Lineups, match updates

- August 07, 2023 19:25India vs Korea
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
India has a superior record in its meetings with Korea with 35 wins.
India - 35 | Korea - 11 | Draw - 12
- August 07, 2023 19:09PREVIEW
India will take on South Korea in the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
India moved top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia and will look to consolidate its position with another win.
India is unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Korea, too, is unbeaten with a win and two draws to be placed third in the table with five points.
