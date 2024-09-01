MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India to provide financial assistance to unemployed senior core group probables

The AGM also focused on coaches education pathway and deploying former hockey players in various roles to further boost the sport.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 15:40 IST , Lucknow - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the decision was taken after it was brought to the federation’s notice that some newcomers in core group of probables were unemployed.
infoIcon

Hockey India on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the country’s men’s and women’s senior core group probables, who have not yet got jobs in government institutions or public sector undertakings.

The decision was taken during Hockey India’s AGM here.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the decision was taken after it was brought to the federation’s notice that some newcomers in core group of probables were unemployed.

“While most of the hockey players get recognised for their performances in domestic and international meets by PSUs and government departments who provide jobs, it has been brought to our attention that some of the newcomers in the senior core group, particularly among the women, are unemployed,” said Tirkey in a Hockey India statement.

“To aid those who are unemployed with financial assistance so they or their families don’t have to struggle to make ends meet, this decision of providing Rs 2 lakh grant each year has been taken by Hockey India Executive Board during the AGM in Lucknow,” added Tirkey, a former India captain.

The meeting also took note of the progress made by the national senior and junior men’s and women’s teams, apart from discussing upcoming events and developmental programmes at the grassroots.

The AGM also focused on coaches education pathway and deploying former hockey players in various roles to further boost the sport.

“We also discussed the upcoming Hockey India League and we will be making some exciting announcements in the coming weeks,” said HI secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
