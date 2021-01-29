Women's hockey: Argentina beats India 2-0 for second consecutive win

Argentina registered its second successive victory in the hockey series against India, beating it 2-0 here on Thursday. Silvina D'elia (second minute) and Agustina Albertarrio (54th) scored the goals for Argentina.

Argentina’s forward line created early pressure to push India on the defensive during the very first quarter. A foot-foul by Indian defender in the striking circle gave away a penalty corner to the home team; the opportunity was capitalised on by the experienced home team.

Silvina scored the goal, in a tactically executed PC, fetching her team a 1-0 lead in the second minute of play.

Though India didn’t let this early setback dent its spirit and worked a disciplined structure to find opportunities in the striking circle, it could not breach the strong Argentine defence.

“If you don’t convert your opportunities, you know the other team will and that’s what happened today. Our structure was much better in this match and that’s why in the first two quarters we created good opportunities in the circle,” India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

After the early jolt, Indian defence ensured an effective formation that kept the Argentine forward line at bay. With no goals scored in the second and third quarters by either team, the match went down to the wire in an intense fourth quarter.

It was Argentina which showed its experience as it held sway to convert opportunities.

Navneet Kaur goes for the ball. - HOCKEY INDIA

In the 54th minute, a defensive error on India’s part saw it earn a PC. Agustina did well to convert the goal, eventually helping her team clinch a 2-0 victory.

“Argentina was very effective in their PCs and that was, for me, the deciding factor today. We feel we are getting closer to win, but small mistakes can make a huge difference in the match especially against a top-class team like Argentina,” Marijne said.

India will again clash with the host on Saturday.