India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey 1st Test updates: AUS 4 - 0 IND; Wickham scores two; Rintala adds one in 3rd quarter

- April 06, 2024 15:221’
Harmanpreet blasts one in from quite far away in the hope of creating something. Neelakanta almost gets one back with a shot yards away from goal. Saved by the keeper though.
- April 06, 2024 15:202’
Australia with a glorious chance to get a fifth. Sreejesh gets down low to thwart Wickham from getting his third.
- April 06, 2024 15:175’ AUS 4 - 0 IND
Mandeep with possession on the left flank, runs it out of bounds. Not the best game from him so far. Hasn’t been effective on the final third.
- April 06, 2024 15:157’ AUS 4 - 0 IND
Wickham with a ferocious strike from the edge of the area to the far corner to further extend Australia’s lead. Defensive mistake from India punished again!
- April 06, 2024 15:149’ AUS 3 - 0 IND
Australia has a third goal. Ky Willot was in a great position near the goal, plays the ball into Rintala who provides the finishing touch.
- April 06, 2024 15:1011’ AUS 2 - 0 IND
Good play from India to get the ball into an attacking area again, the attack breaks down though. The final clinching pass has been missing for India all game.
- April 06, 2024 15:0913’
First attack for Australia, the shot from slightly far out by Ephraums. Just past Sreejesh’s right hand post. Shot wasn’t very far away from Brand’s stick. A deflection could have been dangerous for India.
- April 06, 2024 15:053rd Quarter
Mandeep gets the third quarter underway. India plays a lofted shot into the area early, but the home team’s defenders are upto to the task. No real space given to the attackers.
- April 06, 2024 14:56End of 1st half - AUS 2 - 0 IND
Australia manage to turnover possession right at the end of the half but the buzzer rings just in time. Good second quarter for the Kookaburras with Tom Wickham doubling the lead.
- April 06, 2024 14:542’
Another attempt at a lofted pass from Australia. Goes way beyond the intended target. India will hope to create a chance with less than 90 seconds to go in the quarter.
- April 06, 2024 14:515’ AUS 2 - 0 IND
Abhishek with possession near the touchline, tries to flick it back into the area in the hope of getting a corner. Australia comes away with possession though.
- April 06, 2024 14:497’
Ball finds kindly for Harvey in the penalty area but his shot is straight at the keeper. India counters with the ball being played into Mandeep. Doesn’t get it under control though.
- April 06, 2024 14:469’
Attack down the right for India but the through pass at the right flank is short and Australia gets a foul, the defender just managing to get ahead of Raj Kumar.
- April 06, 2024 14:4410’ AUS 2 - 0 IND
Wickham doubles the lead. The first attack was defended well and thwarted but Zalewski manages to get the ball to Wickham who swivels and shoots it into the goal.
- April 06, 2024 14:4311’
Australia plays a lofted ball into the penalty area. Krishan Pathak saves!
- April 06, 2024 14:4212’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Penalty Corner for India! Manpreet’s surge forward strikes a foot.
The flick from Abhishek is mistrapped and the chance goes begging for India!
- April 06, 2024 14:4013’
India with its first foray forward after a mistrap from the attack comes to nothing though.
- April 06, 2024 14:392nd quarter underway
Australia with early possession in the 2nd quarter. A long corner for them as the ball is deflected out.
- April 06, 2024 14:37End of first quarter
Australia take an early lead in the contest with Tim Brand getting a goal in the 3rd minute. The home team had the chance to double the lead with two PCs but Sreejesh denied it both times.
- April 06, 2024 14:361’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Raheel Mohammed looks for a through ball into Gurjant but the pass has too much pace on it and it goes out of bounds.
- April 06, 2024 14:343’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Australia counters after stealing possession, Whetton dives full length in an attempt to reach the pass, just beyond his reach.
- April 06, 2024 14:305’
PC for India. Just past the left hand post and Australia survives. Amit Rohidas with the flick on the PC this time.
- April 06, 2024 14:287’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Another PC for Australia! Joe Rintala at the end of the shot again, this time its a much more comfortable save for Sreejesh, near his chest. Scoreline stays 1-0.
- April 06, 2024 14:288’
Penalty Corner for Australia! Zalewski does well to maintain possession and drive forward.
Joel Rintala takes a shot after the drag but Sreejesh is upto the task, stretching full length to save.
- April 06, 2024 14:259’
Good one-two play attempted by India on the left flank, the referee brings it back for a foul though.
- April 06, 2024 14:2311’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Quick transition from India, Abhishek gets the ball and looks to get a shot away but the defenders and the keeper do well to stifle the chance.
- April 06, 2024 14:2112’ AUS 1 - 0 IND
Tim Brand opens the scoring for Australia! Quick switch from defence to attack, Brand finds space on the left, cuts in and makes space to shoot beyond the reach of Sreejesh in goal.
- April 06, 2024 14:2013’ AUS 0 - 0 IND
India keeping possession at the back, good pressing by Australia at the start. Jarmanpreet looks to go long but the ball goes out of bounds.
- April 06, 2024 14:18First quarter begins
The home team gets the game underway, playing from right to left.
- April 06, 2024 14:12Almost Time!
The two sets of players make their way out to the middle. Huge cheers for Australia captain Aran Zalewski on his 250th appearance.
Time for the national anthems.
- April 06, 2024 14:04Milestone day!
- April 06, 2024 13:58IND vs AUS - Head to Head
Matches: 72
Australia wins: 50
Draws: 6
India wins: 16
- April 06, 2024 13:51Australia Lineup
- April 06, 2024 13:50India Lineup
- April 06, 2024 13:40LIVE STREAMING INFO
The 1st Test between India and Australia at Perth will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network. The match can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- April 06, 2024 13:33PREVIEW
The in-form Indian men’s hockey team will look to pass the “litmus test” that the formidable Australian side will pose at home when the two face off in a five-match Test series beginning here on Saturday.
The series offers India a chance to gauge their strengths and capabilities ahead of the Paris Olympics.
“This series serves as a litmus test for our team’s preparedness ahead of the Paris Olympics. We aim to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement to ensure we are in peak form for the mega event.
“Our focus will be on executing our game plan effectively and adapting to the challenges posed by the Australian side,” chief coach Craig Fulton said.
The away assignment offers the ideal chance for India to break their decade-long dry spell against Australia and secure a Test series win.
- PTI
Read full preview by clicking on image below
- April 06, 2024 13:31Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the 1st Test between India and Australia at Perth. Stay Tuned for all updates and live commentary from the match.
