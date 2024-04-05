MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

The in-form Indian men’s hockey team will look to pass the “litmus test” that the formidable Australian side will pose at home when the two face off in a five-match Test series beginning on Saturday.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 13:44 IST , Perth - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action against Australia. (File Photo)
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action against Australia. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh in action against Australia. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The in-form Indian men’s hockey team will look to pass the “litmus test” that the formidable Australian side will pose at home when the two face off in a five-match Test series beginning here on Saturday.

The series offers India a chance to gauge their strengths and capabilities ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“This series serves as a litmus test for our team’s preparedness ahead of the Paris Olympics. We aim to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement to ensure we are in peak form for the mega event.

“Our focus will be on executing our game plan effectively and adapting to the challenges posed by the Australian side,” chief coach Craig Fulton said.

The away assignment offers the ideal chance for India to break their decade-long dry spell against Australia and secure a Test series win.

READ | Hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh credits former drag-flicker and uncle Jugraj for shaping his career

Notably, India won the last away Test series against back in 2014.

Fresh from their impressive performances in the FIH Pro League in February, the Indian squad, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, is approaching this assignment with confidence.

India’s exceptional abilities and unwavering determination were evident as they clinched victories in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar (within regulation time) and remained unbeaten in Rourkela (also within regulation time). However, they had lost both their matches against Australia.

With the two sides drawn in the same group at the Olympics, the Test series provides the perfect platform for both to gauge each other’s strengths and weaknesses before the ultimate showdown in Paris Games.

“We are geared up for the challenge that lies ahead. Every match is an opportunity for us to showcase our skills and make our nation proud. We are aware of the tough competition Australia presents, but we are confident in our abilities and our preparations,” captain Harmanpreet said.

“As a team, we are united and determined to give our best on the field. Our goal is to not only perform well in this series but also to learn and grow as a unit, laying a strong foundation for our campaign in the Paris Olympics.” India and Australia have clashed on the hockey field a total of 43 times since 2013, according to data from the FIH Data Hub.

Among these match-ups, Australia have emerged victorious 28 times, while India have celebrated triumph in eight games. Additionally, seven matches have concluded in a draw.

With India ranked fourth and Australia fifth in the current world rankings, the stage is set for a gripping battle between two hockey powerhouses.

Match starts 2PM IST.

Related Topics

India /

Harmanpreet Singh /

FIH Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  2. F1 Japanese GP: Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Verstappen top of the times
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Hamilton’s early season engine woes spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song
    Reuters
  5. Croatia federation condemns violence after Cup semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  2. Pakistan Hockey Federation wants Oltmans to coach national team
    PTI
  3. Hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh credits former drag-flicker and uncle Jugraj for shaping his career
    PTI
  4. Indian men’s hockey team heads to Australia for five-Test series
    PTI
  5. Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for women’s national coaching camp
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian hockey team ready for Australia challenge ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    PTI
  2. F1 Japanese GP: Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Verstappen top of the times
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 5: Velavan Senthilkumar in German Open squash quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Hamilton’s early season engine woes spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song
    Reuters
  5. Croatia federation condemns violence after Cup semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment