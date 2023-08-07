Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE updates: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea

- August 07, 2023 15:22India vs Korea - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
India has a superior record in its meetings with Korea with 35 wins.
India - 35 | Korea - 11 | Draw - 12
- August 07, 2023 15:15India vs Korea - Preview
India will take on South Korea in the fourth-round match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
India moved top of the table after its thumping 5-0 win over Malaysia and will look to consolidate its position with another win.
India is unbeaten in the tournament with two wins and a draw. Korea, too, is unbeaten with a win and two draws to be placed third in the table with five points.
- August 07, 2023 15:12Thunderbolt!!
- August 07, 2023 15:08Life’s struggles haven’t deterred Krishan Pathak one bit. In fact, he has become stronger after each debacle.
- August 07, 2023 15:04Selvam Karthi dons ‘sentimental’ headband, scores with parents in attendance
During the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta, a fresh-faced Selvam Karthi scored on his senior debut against Pakistan. In the following match against Japan, Karthi was seen sporting a blue headband to go with his India blue kit and so did Birender Lakra. Lakra handed over his headband to Karthi and while Karthi didn’t score in that game, the forward has worn it ever since.
For Karthi, the headband holds ‘sentimental’ value, every time he steps onto the pitch. He wears the blue one for the home kit and a white one to go with the away kit. Karthi says it’s among the favourite part of his gear and will do everything possible to keep it safe.
