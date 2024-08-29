MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bihar’s Rajgir to host Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy

Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where host India clinched the title.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 19:03 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 hockey match between India and Italy.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 hockey match between India and Italy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Salima Tete celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 hockey match between India and Italy. | Photo Credit: PTI

The next edition of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be hosted in the city of Rajgir in Bihar from November 11-20, Hockey India said on Thursday.

The event will be a joint venture between the sport’s apex body in the country and the Bihar government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where host India clinched the title.

Besides defending champion India, reigning Olympic silver medallist China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

“I am very happy and delighted to extend the support of Bihar Government to host the 8th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. We extend a very warm welcome to the international teams participating in the prestigious event,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

READ MORE | Three Pakistan hockey players banned for life for seeking asylum in European country

“We hope the hockey teams, officials and hockey fans travelling for this event will enjoy the hospitality of our people, we will ensure no stone is left unturned in making this event a grand success,” Kumar added.

Dato Fumio Ogura, president of Asian Hockey Federation said, “I extend my profound gratitude to Hockey India for taking up the responsibility to host this marquee event after successfully hosting the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy in India last year.”

“I am confident that the event in Rajgir, Bihar will be a huge success similar to the previous edition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand,” Ogura added.

“This is a historic moment for hockey as this is the first time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar. We are grateful to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Bihar Government for the incredible opportunity and support to host the event,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Asian Champions Trophy /

India women's hockey team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi in the lead, Nitesh, Thulasimathi win in badminton singles, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bihar’s Rajgir to host Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy
    PTI
  3. Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE score: Asitha Fernando gets Brook as England loses four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. All India Chess Federation mulls disciplinary action against its former secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Bihar’s Rajgir to host Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy
    PTI
  2. Three Pakistan hockey players banned for life for seeking asylum in European country
    PTI
  3. Bruises, bronzes and bountiful of courage: Amit Rohidas’s oscillating Paris 2024 Olympic journey
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. India announces 18-member men’s hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy in China
    Team Sportstar
  5. Family man Manpreet Singh relishes hockey’s return to prominence after Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Sheetal Devi in the lead, Nitesh, Thulasimathi win in badminton singles, India results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bihar’s Rajgir to host Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy
    PTI
  3. Caribbean Premier League 2024 full squads: CPL full list of players, teams, start date, format, rules
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE score: Asitha Fernando gets Brook as England loses four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. All India Chess Federation mulls disciplinary action against its former secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment