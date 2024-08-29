Bihar’s Rajgir to host Women‘s Asian Champions Trophy

The next edition of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be hosted in the city of Rajgir in Bihar from November 11-20, Hockey India said on Thursday.

The event will be a joint venture between the sport’s apex body in the country and the Bihar government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where host India clinched the title.

Besides defending champion India, reigning Olympic silver medallist China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate in the tournament.

“I am very happy and delighted to extend the support of Bihar Government to host the 8th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. We extend a very warm welcome to the international teams participating in the prestigious event,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

“We hope the hockey teams, officials and hockey fans travelling for this event will enjoy the hospitality of our people, we will ensure no stone is left unturned in making this event a grand success,” Kumar added.

Dato Fumio Ogura, president of Asian Hockey Federation said, “I extend my profound gratitude to Hockey India for taking up the responsibility to host this marquee event after successfully hosting the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy in India last year.”

“I am confident that the event in Rajgir, Bihar will be a huge success similar to the previous edition held in Ranchi, Jharkhand,” Ogura added.

“This is a historic moment for hockey as this is the first time an international hockey tournament is being held in Bihar. We are grateful to Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and the Bihar Government for the incredible opportunity and support to host the event,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.