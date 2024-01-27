MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final

India finished as runner-up at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup after a 7-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final in Muscat on Saturday.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 22:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India lost to the Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India lost to the Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India lost to the Netherlands in the final of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India finished as runner-up at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup after a 7-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final in Muscat on Saturday.

Janneke van de Venne opened the account for the Dutch team in the second minute of the match. Bente van der Veldt scored twice in the next six minutes to make it 3-0. Further goals from Lana Kalse, Sosha Benninga and Van De Venne meant the Netherlands entered half-time with a 6-0 lead.

India tried make a comeback and scored twice - Jyoti Chhatri (20th minute) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (23rd minute) - but could not catch the Dutch team which added one more goal courtesy Kalse before the full-time hooter.

Score
Netherlands 7 (Janneke van de Venne 2’, 14’, Bente van der Veldt 4’, 8’, Lana Kalse 11’, 27’, Sosha Benninga 13’) beat India 2 (Jyoti Chhatri 20’, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal 23’)

More to follow...

Related stories

Related Topics

FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Roord becomes latest WSL player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Stuttgart crushes Leipzig 5-2 with Undav hat-trick to tighten hold on third place
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian women’s hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement
    PTI
  3. Vandana returns as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League
    PTI
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India beats South Africa 6-3 to enter final
    PTI
  5. Indian men’s hockey team beats South Africa 3-0
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City’s Roord becomes latest WSL player to suffer ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himmat, Thareja ensure dismal Delhi lives to fight another day against Uttarakhand
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Stuttgart crushes Leipzig 5-2 with Undav hat-trick to tighten hold on third place
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment