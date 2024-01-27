FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final

India finished as runner-up at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup after a 7-2 loss to the Netherlands in the final in Muscat on Saturday.

Janneke van de Venne opened the account for the Dutch team in the second minute of the match. Bente van der Veldt scored twice in the next six minutes to make it 3-0. Further goals from Lana Kalse, Sosha Benninga and Van De Venne meant the Netherlands entered half-time with a 6-0 lead.

India tried make a comeback and scored twice - Jyoti Chhatri (20th minute) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (23rd minute) - but could not catch the Dutch team which added one more goal courtesy Kalse before the full-time hooter.

Score Netherlands 7 (Janneke van de Venne 2’, 14’, Bente van der Veldt 4’, 8’, Lana Kalse 11’, 27’, Sosha Benninga 13’) beat India 2 (Jyoti Chhatri 20’, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal 23’)

