Hockey

Indian women to open campaign against Canada in FIH Nations Cup hockey

India is placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.

PTI
Lausanne 05 September, 2022 16:52 IST
Lausanne 05 September, 2022 16:52 IST
Indian team celebrates during the women‘s hockey medal ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 07, 2022.

Indian team celebrates during the women‘s hockey medal ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 07, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India is placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.

The Indian women's hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17. India is placed in Pool B along side Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season's FIH Pro League.

Pool A consists of Korea, Italy, hosts Spain, and Ireland.

Also Read
Deep Grace Ekka: Focus on winning Nations Cup to book next season’s FIH Pro League berth

After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinal which is scheduled to be held on December 16.

The final of the tournament is slated for December 17.

The Indian women's team finished a creditable third in its debut outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season.

The Indian women had a pretty successful 2021-22 season, finishing a historic fourth in Tokyo Olympics before winning a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us