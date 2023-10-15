Ahead of Women’s ACT, HI announces 34-member probable group for national camp

Hockey India on Sunday announced a 34-member core probable group for the national coaching camp to be held in SAI, Bengaluru, from October 16.

The national camp will conclude on October 22, while the prestigious Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will begin in Ranchi from October 27.

The tournament is being held in India for the first time, and it will feature reigning champion China along with Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

India will open its campaign against Thailand.

Janneke Schopman, India’s Chief Coach, said the week-long camp will help the team refocus on the areas that require assessment and improvement ahead of the big event.

“Every tournament we play from now on till the Olympic Qualifiers will be important for us, giving us an opportunity to improve as a team. This will be a very short camp in Bengaluru before we move to Ranchi.

“We will be assessing our performance at the Asian Games in detail. The players are returning after a brief break and will be mentally fresh to take on the upcoming challenge at home,” said Schopman.

Probable Squad Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi, Bansari Solanki. Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary. Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Marina Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur. Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.