Board sacks entire coaching staff of Pakistan men’s hockey team ahead of Asian Games

Shahnaz Sheikh has been named the new Pakistan head coach and will work with Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad Ali and Dilawar Hussain.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 21:36 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The PHF national selection committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah, announced 36 probables for the Asian Games. 
The PHF national selection committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah, announced 36 probables for the Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI
The PHF national selection committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah, announced 36 probables for the Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The entire coaching staff of Pakistan men’s hockey team was reportedly sacked by country’s sports board-run committee after it failed reach the semi-final of the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy in India.

Shahnaz Sheikh has been named the head coach but the move has courted controversy with the person in question being a part of the Pakistan Sports Board run committee that apparently issued ‘Pink Slips’ to Rehan Butt, Muhammad Saqlain, Haseem Khan and Muhammad Ghafoor, who were all in Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Shahnaz has been a head coach earlier also. He was also named as a consultant and was scheduled to travel to Chennai for ACT but Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) couldn’t obtain a visa for him on time.

Read | HI names 39-member men’s core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games

PHF insiders informed that Shahnaz was not happy with the development and believed the PHF didn’t do enough to ensure he got the visa on time and travelled with the team, which finished fifth in the six-team competition won by India.

India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in a league match.

This is why, soon after the team returned home, the committee, which included Shahnaz and other former Olympians Akhtar Rasool and Islahuddin Siddiqui, supported the PSB decision to dissolve the PHF.

The new set of coaches, which will work with Shahnaz, include Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad Ali and Dilawar Hussain.

Meanwhile, the PHF national selection committee, led by Olympian Kaleemullah, announced 36 probables for the Asian Games. These probables will attend a training camp starting at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Probables: Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiyaq Khan, Waqar, Ali Raza, Abdullah Sheikh. Defenders: Mohammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Bilal Aslam. Midfielders: Usama Bashir, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arbaz Ayaz, Ahtisham Aslam, Mohammad Baqar, Mohammad Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Imran, Syed Shehbaz Haider Forwards: Mohammad Imad, Afraz, Roman, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Qayyum, Abdul Rehman, Waqar Ali, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Umar Bhat, Abdul Hannan Shahid, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Wahab, Zikriya Hayat, Bisharat Ali, Rana Waleed, Hamza Fayaz, Abdul Rehman.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
