Rani Rampal conducts women’s hockey coaching camp in Odisha

The camp has been organised by the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department along with the Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Hockey Association of Odisha.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 15:25 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rani Rampal during a coaching session at the Kalinga Stadium.
Rani Rampal during a coaching session at the Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Rani Rampal during a coaching session at the Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rani Rampal, the former India women’s team captain is holding a hockey camp at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with an aim to sharpen the skills of women players.



Rampal will be training as many as 25 players in the camp that began on Monday and will end on August 19. Players from the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Sports Hostel Panposh, SAI STC Sundargarh and SAI NCOE Bhopal are taking part in the six-day camp.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

“This camp is a great initiative. It is a chance for me to share my knowledge, skills and experience to these players in Odisha. During the camp, my main focus will be on the technical, physical and mental aspect of the game and intense training sessions,” Rampal said.

Rani also shared her thoughts on sports ecosystem in Odisha.

“With so many initiatives and development over the past few years, Odisha is on the sports map of the world. The facilities over here are very modern and are of world class level. The hockey program in Odisha is very extensive with a great focus on sports science, nutrition and psychology. I am looking forward to my time here,” the former India captain said.

Rampal led a young Indian team to the fourth-place finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian team’s highest finish at an Olympics just in its third appearance.

