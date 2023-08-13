India men’s hockey team jumps to third spot in FIH rankings

The Indian men’s hockey team has moved to the third spot in the latest rankings released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

With 2771.35 points, India occupies the third spot with the Netherlands (3095.90) topping the list and Belgium (2917.87) taking the second spot.

The Indian team moved a place up as it was earlier in the fourth position after recording back-to-back wins against Germany and Australia in the Pro League matches.

India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title

The team continued to scale new heights as on Saturday, India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Following India, England and Germany occupy the fourth and fifth spots while Australia finds itself in the sixth position. Spain, Argentina, Malaysia and New Zealand round up the top 10 in the men’s rankings.