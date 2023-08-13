MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia men’s and women’s hockey teams seal Olympic Games 2024 qualification

Both teams defeated New Zealand to seal their qualification berth. The Australia men’s team registered a 3-1 win in the first match against New Zealand while the women’s team registered a convincing 3-0 win.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 15:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Australian men’s hockey team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. 
The Australian men’s hockey team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.  | Photo Credit: FIH
infoIcon

The Australian men’s hockey team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.  | Photo Credit: FIH

The Australian men’s and women’s hockey teams won the 2023 Oceania Cup to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games that are scheduled to be held in Paris.

Both teams defeated New Zealand to seal their qualification berth. The Australia men’s team registered a 3-1 win in the first match against New Zealand while the women’s team registered a convincing 3-0 win.

With this, Australia became the first team to directly qualify for the Games as the continental champions of Oceania. Host France has gained direct qualification for the 2024 Games.

India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title

The Australian men’s team registered two victories and secured six points, losing one. While the women’s team won two matches, drew one to notch seven points.

The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams will now play the FIH Hocket Olympic Qualifiers 2024 where they will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.

A total of 12 hockey teams, in each of the men’s and women’s categories, will compete at the Olympic Games. With Australia (men’s and women’s) securing qualification, there are 10 more spots up for grabs.

“New Zealand made it a very competitive series, but we are very happy to have qualified for the Olympic Games. We have a lot of work to do before the games, but for now, we have to enjoy the moment and the fact that we get to send a team to the Olympics,” said Jake Harvie of the Australian men’s team.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: KBFC 1-2 GKFC, Kerala Derby, Durand Cup, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia men’s and women’s hockey teams seal Olympic Games 2024 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Ivan Vukomanovic not there in Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Podcast: The experience of covering the World University Games in Chennai
    Netra V,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kerala derby in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Australia men’s and women’s hockey teams seal Olympic Games 2024 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennai has become a preferred sports destination, says TN Sports Secretary
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. National team players free to turn out for domestic competitions, foreign clubs: Hockey India
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. India rides on fitness and a dash of magic to claim fourth Asian Champions Trophy title
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan defeats Korea 5-3 to claim third place
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score: KBFC 1-2 GKFC, Kerala Derby, Durand Cup, updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia men’s and women’s hockey teams seal Olympic Games 2024 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Ivan Vukomanovic not there in Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Podcast: The experience of covering the World University Games in Chennai
    Netra V,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kerala derby in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment