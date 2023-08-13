Australia men’s and women’s hockey teams seal Olympic Games 2024 qualification

The Australian men’s and women’s hockey teams won the 2023 Oceania Cup to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games that are scheduled to be held in Paris.

Both teams defeated New Zealand to seal their qualification berth. The Australia men’s team registered a 3-1 win in the first match against New Zealand while the women’s team registered a convincing 3-0 win.

With this, Australia became the first team to directly qualify for the Games as the continental champions of Oceania. Host France has gained direct qualification for the 2024 Games.

The Australian men’s team registered two victories and secured six points, losing one. While the women’s team won two matches, drew one to notch seven points.

The New Zealand men’s and women’s teams will now play the FIH Hocket Olympic Qualifiers 2024 where they will get a second opportunity to qualify for the Olympics.

A total of 12 hockey teams, in each of the men’s and women’s categories, will compete at the Olympic Games. With Australia (men’s and women’s) securing qualification, there are 10 more spots up for grabs.

“New Zealand made it a very competitive series, but we are very happy to have qualified for the Olympic Games. We have a lot of work to do before the games, but for now, we have to enjoy the moment and the fact that we get to send a team to the Olympics,” said Jake Harvie of the Australian men’s team.