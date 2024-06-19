France striker Kylian Mbappé is feeling a “bit better,” teammate William Saliba said Wednesday, ahead of undergoing more tests on a facial injury sustained in the team’s opening game of the European Championship.
Mbappé was hurt during the 1-0 win against Austria on Monday and will have to wear a face mask if he plays at the tournament.
France’s next match is against the Netherlands on Friday and the team has yet to officially confirm whether Mbappé is available.
“I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,” Saliba said through a translator at a news conference in Paderborn.
“I think he was off to do more tests. I don’t know anything more. But, when I saw him this morning, he was a bit better.” Mbappé does not require immediate surgery, the French soccer federation has said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
- IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
- Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
- Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one
- WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE