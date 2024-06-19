MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says

The French striker is feeling better according to teammate William Saliba, ahead of undergoing more tests on a facial injury sustained during their clash against Austria.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 17:41 IST , GERMANY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match against Austria.
Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match against Austria. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe of France holds his nose after suffering an injury during a Group D match against Austria. | Photo Credit: AP

France striker Kylian Mbappé is feeling a “bit better,” teammate William Saliba said Wednesday, ahead of undergoing more tests on a facial injury sustained in the team’s opening game of the European Championship.

Mbappé was hurt during the 1-0 win against Austria on Monday and will have to wear a face mask if he plays at the tournament.

France’s next match is against the Netherlands on Friday and the team has yet to officially confirm whether Mbappé is available.

“I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,” Saliba said through a translator at a news conference in Paderborn.

“I think he was off to do more tests. I don’t know anything more. But, when I saw him this morning, he was a bit better.” Mbappé does not require immediate surgery, the French soccer federation has said.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Football /

Kylian Mbappe /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  2. Italy vs Albania, EURO 2024 highlights in pictures
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Real Madrid confirms Club World Cup participation as Ancelotti takes back comments
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment