Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says

France striker Kylian Mbappé is feeling a “bit better,” teammate William Saliba said Wednesday, ahead of undergoing more tests on a facial injury sustained in the team’s opening game of the European Championship.

Mbappé was hurt during the 1-0 win against Austria on Monday and will have to wear a face mask if he plays at the tournament.

France’s next match is against the Netherlands on Friday and the team has yet to officially confirm whether Mbappé is available.

“I saw him this morning, he was a bit better,” Saliba said through a translator at a news conference in Paderborn.

“I think he was off to do more tests. I don’t know anything more. But, when I saw him this morning, he was a bit better.” Mbappé does not require immediate surgery, the French soccer federation has said.