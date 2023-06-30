Asian Kabaddi Championship Day 4 live commentary: India ends group stage unbeaten; registers big 64-20 win vs Hong Kong; Iran, Japan eye final berth

- June 30, 2023 08:15IRAN 11-2 JAPAN
Iran inflicts the first all-out of this game. They’ve started strong and seem to be comfortable against this Japan lineup. Interestingly, no SHadloui.
- June 30, 2023 08:10Next up : Iran vs Japan - SCENARIOS
A win for Iran means they will straightaway make the final
A win for Japan means Japan, Iran and Chinese Taipei will have the same number of wins and losses and it will come down to point difference.
- June 30, 2023 08:06A touch point for Hong Kong
We can’t be accurate of the scoreline just yet due to the multiple disruptions to the broadcast of the game. But we’ve just seen a Hong Kong raider drag Arjun Deshwal to the midline. Good work here from Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 08:03INDIA 51-13 HONG KONG
A point is given to Hong Kong but because we’re being introduced to the Korean broadcasters we can’t see the point
- June 30, 2023 08:02INDIA 51-12 HONG KONG
India surrounds the Hong Kong raider in the middle of the court.
- June 30, 2023 08:01INDIA 50-12 HONG KONG
Two points are given to Hong Kong, one for the bonus, but before we can tell what the other is for, the broadcaster plays an animation. The telecast has been ladden with issues this morning.
- June 30, 2023 07:58INDIA 50-11 HONG KONG
Sachin gets a touch down the centre of the court.
- June 30, 2023 07:58INDIA 49-11 HONG KONG
A few Bonus points for Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:53INDIA 49-9 HONG KONG
The last man standing for Hong Kong surrenders. Mohit Goyat wraps up another ALL OUT by India
- June 30, 2023 07:53INDIA 46-9 HONG KONG
Hong Kong #4 ventures deep into either corner before he is brought down on the right flank. He does get a bonus though.
- June 30, 2023 07:53INDIA 45-8 HONG KONG
An ankle hold by Mohit Goyat, a point for India.
- June 30, 2023 07:50INDIA 44-8 HONG KONG
Bonus for Hong Kong, followed by an empty raid for Mohit Goyat
- June 30, 2023 07:50INDIA 44-7 HONG KONG
Quite a daring attempt to dash Sachin by the Hong Kong #69. But Sachin evades the attempt and the Hong Kong player flies off the mat
- June 30, 2023 07:46INDIA 43-7 HONG KONG
A couple of bonus points for Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:43HT INDIA 43-5 HONG KONG
Bonus point for Hong Kong as the half time whistle blows
- June 30, 2023 07:42INDIA 43-4 HONG KONG
Hong Kong is liking this pursuit raiding strategy, perhaps in getting bonuses, but it doesn’t work. Mohit raids from the Indian side right after and takes him time. Enough to draw the left defenders to the middle and getting a quick touch.
- June 30, 2023 07:40INDIA 42-4 HONG KONG
The Hong Kong raider is going both ways of the court trying to find an opening, but nothing. The Indian raiders are happy to waste some time and are running the clock down. This is followed by a quick pursuit raid from Hong Kong, with the raider going straight for the left corner region on the Indian side. Hong Kong has a bonus
- June 30, 2023 07:40INDIA 42-3 HONG KONG
Bonus point for Sachin
- June 30, 2023 07:37INDIA 41-3 HONG KONG
Mohit putting a good shift in for India. Gets an anklehold on the Hong Kong raider
- June 30, 2023 07:37INDIA 40-3 HONG KONG
The last two men standing for Hong Kong try valiantly to contain Mohit Goyat. He’s famous for cleaning up the mat in the PKL and does just that today. ALL OUT by India.
- June 30, 2023 07:36INDIA 36-3 HONG KONG
Bonus point for Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:36INDIA 36-2 HONG KONG
Another quick point to India and Sachin.
- June 30, 2023 07:36INDIA 35-2 HONG KONG
Hong Kong’s raider fails in a do or die raid. And so point goes to India
- June 30, 2023 07:36INDIA 34-2 HONG KONG
Mohit Goyat gets a touch on the man on the left corner. Some confusion as he steps off the mat and then runs in. An official takes him out eventually, all in the matter of a few seconds
- June 30, 2023 07:29INDIA 33-2 HONG KONG
Arjun Deshwal, it looks like, who has stepped in with an ankle hold in the left corner chain
- June 30, 2023 07:29INDIA 32-2 HONG KONG
Sachin gets a touch point and a bonus point in a rather quick raid
- June 30, 2023 07:27INDIA 30-2 HONG KONG
Hong Kong’s last man surrenders to Arjun Deshwal. Yet another all out for India.
- June 30, 2023 07:27INDIA 27-2 HONG KONG
The Hong Kong defender goes down the left flank but his ankle is caught in corner defense. He tries to reach the midline and he perhaps could have if that dangling hand was more persistant but he’s pulled back to safety.
- June 30, 2023 07:27INDIA 26-2 HONG KONG
Mohit Goyat gets a quick point down the right flank
- June 30, 2023 07:24INDIA 25-2 HONG KONG
Another touch point for Sachin
- June 30, 2023 07:23INDIA 24-2 HONG KONG
A Vishal Bharadwaj anklehold, a Surjeet Dash. Raider down along the left flank
- June 30, 2023 07:22INDIA 23-2 HONG KONG
Oh, some creativity from Hong Kong. Looks like the Right corner, #24, is trying to block Mohit by coming around the back. Doesn’t work. Child’s play for Mohit as he gets the point. Oh and a bonus too.
- June 30, 2023 07:22INDIA 21-2 HONG KONG
Another touch point for Arjun Deshwal
- June 30, 2023 07:22INDIA 20-2 HONG KONG
The raider steps out for Hong Kong and there’s the second all-out for India
- June 30, 2023 07:21IND 17-1 HONG KONG
Sachin darts into the left corner, gets a touch point and gets out.
- June 30, 2023 07:21INDIA 16-1 HONG KONG
Vishal Bharadwaj can probably do these ankleholds in his sleep
- June 30, 2023 07:17INDIA 15-1 HONG KONG
Arjun Deshwal takes out Hong Kong’s #12 down the right of the court
- June 30, 2023 07:16INDIA 14-1 HONG KONG
Mohit Goyat picks up a point with a running hand touch through HK’s right corner chain
- June 30, 2023 07:15INDIA 13-1 HONG KONG
Vishal Bharadwaj brings down the raider in the left corner.
- June 30, 2023 07:15INDIA 12-1 HONG KONG
Sachin gets a bonus and a touch point
- June 30, 2023 07:14INDIA 10-1 HONG KONG
Arjun Deshwal goes in with a super tackle opportunity open for Hong Kong and reduces HK down to one man
The Hong Kong #13 is the last man standing and is trying his best to evade the Indian defense but ends up falling right into the circular trap Surjeet orchestrates in the centre of the court.There comes the all out.
- June 30, 2023 07:11INDIA 6-1 HONG KONG
Mohit Goyat keeps things ticking. Gets a quick point down the right flank. India also makes short work of the raider coming in right after with an anklehold from Goyat in that left cover position
- June 30, 2023 07:10INDIA 4-1 HONG KONG
Vishal Bharadwaj lunges forward for a very early tackle in the raid but the Hong Kong raider stretches away and taps past the midline. First point of the day for Hong Kong
- June 30, 2023 07:09INDIA 4-0 HONG KONG
A quick raid from Sachin, who comes with another touch point.
- June 30, 2023 07:08INDIA 3-0 HONG KONG
Hong Kong’s jersey number 45 paces across the court trying to find openings. Mohit Goyat casually catches his ankle and that’s the end of his raid.
- June 30, 2023 07:07Nervy start for Hong Kong
Hong Kong is not venturing deep enough in the Indian defense to be able to manage anything so far. There is an evident apprehension.
- June 30, 2023 07:04INDIA 2-0 HONG KONG
Mohit Goyat comes in the second raid and has picked up a point in the right cover region
- June 30, 2023 07:04INDIA 1-0 HONG KONG
Sachin starts proceedings and gets a quick touch point down the Hong Kong left cover area
- June 30, 2023 07:03SURJEET BACK AS CAPTAIN TODAY
Surjeet is leading the side today. India is resting Pawan Sehrawat and Aslam Inamdar. Arjun Deshwal, Sachin and Mohit Goyat will lead the attack today
- June 30, 2023 07:02First clash of the day: India vs Hong Kong
This is India’s final ‘group’ stage fixture, so to speak and India will want to finish unbeaten before the final later in the day.
- June 30, 2023 07:00India’s campaign so far
India beat South Korea 76-13
India beat Chinese Taipei 53-20
India beat Japan 62-17
India beat Iran 33-28
- June 30, 2023 06:59Today’s fixtures
- Japan vs Iran - 6:30 AM
- India vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM
- Korea vs Hong Kong - 9:30 AM
- Final - 10:30 AM
- June 30, 2023 06:57Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
