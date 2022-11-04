Fazel Atrachali goes past Manjeet Chhillar to become top defender in PKL history

Iranian star Fazel Atrachali overtook Manjeet Chhillar to become the top defender in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday.

The Sultan, as the Iranian powerhouse is called, reached the milestone in Puneri Paltan’s resounding 40-31 win against UP Yoddhas which extends the Paltan’s unbeaten run to seven games.

Fazel began the game with 390 points, one behind Chhillar’s haul of 391 tackle points. The Pune skipper registered a high five to finish the game on 397 points.

Fazel does not have much competition on the top of the defenders’ standing, given Chhillar has moved on to coaching. The closest active defender to him is Sandeep Narwal with 348 points to his name. However, Narwal’s poor form led to him going unsold in the auction ahead of the ninth edition.

In the last few minutes of the game, Fazel pulled off an incredible solo tackle on Surender Gill close to the midline to underline his status at the top of the defenders pool.