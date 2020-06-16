Pooja Rani Bohra: I have only one fear - cancellation of Olympics

I have only one fear — the cancellation of the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that if the COVID-19 pandemic does not subside, then there is doubt over the Olympics even in 2021. I have struggled for so long to make an impact. Having won a quota place, I do not want to let go the opportunity.

I focus on fitness training and other stuff which I can do on my own. I do some yoga as well. But, honestly, I have not been able to do high intensity training at home.

There is a possibility of the camp resuming on a limited scale, for Olympics qualified boxers, next month. It is good as we will get a good environment for training and focus more on the game.

When I got a medal at a big stage, another boxer achieved something bigger and overshadowed my performance. Then I burnt my hand on Diwali in November 2016 and injured my left shoulder in February 2017. When I returned, I faced the disappointment of not getting a trial for the 2018 World Championships in Delhi. But I gained in confidence when I beat the reigning world champion (81kg) Wang Lina, of China, to emerge as the Asian champion. Still, I was not sure of boxing in 75kg. When coach Raffael Bergamasco showed a lot of faith in me ahead of the Olympic qualifier, I thought I should go for it.

As told to Y. B. Sarangi.