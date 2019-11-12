Esha Gupta: Sports means discipline in life

Since childhood, sport, for me, has meant discipline in life and has been all about loving your passion.

I loved volleyball ever since I was a kid. I used to wake up early, go for practice sessions and used to thoroughly enjoy the sport. Most importantly, I used to love the fact that I was outdoors.

In school, I have also been the sports prefect for the longest time. Not just that, I had won a lot of 400m races as well. All my memories were special because of the fun, the stress and the added nervousness. Sports is not about where you come from, it’s all about sheer talent. Nepotism may work in other fields, but not in sports.

I got to meet Kapil Dev once. Then I had also met footballing legends Thierry Henry and Robert Pires. Recently, I met the whole Real Madrid team. Though I wasn’t a big fan of the side from my childhood, I do love them and respect all sportsmen.

Esha Gupta is an Indian film actress and model.

As told to Santadeep Dey.