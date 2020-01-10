Remembering the meeting with Sourav Ganguly

To me, the word sport is synonymous with the word life. In every sport, one has to be disciplined, honest and hard-working, yet the result is unsure. So is life. Also, I feel ‘sport’ means to ‘carry on,’ irrespective of the circumstances or outcome.

As a kid, I used to watch tennis with my brother and other family members. Football became a natural thing to follow coming from a Bengali household, from East Bengal-Mohun Bagan matches to international and then club football.

Much later, I took a little interest in cricket, because I found it to be a well-rounded sport and probably with the most variables involved. I am still figuring out the nuances of the game, though.

I sometimes feel that I should have taken up some kind of outdoor sport seriously during my childhood days, as I realised only much later that it has such great psychosomatic benefits. It is not that I did not participate in school sporting events, but then the main motive was to bunk classes using sports as an excuse!

One of my fondest memories would be the time I met and interacted with Sourav Ganguly. He complimented me and wished me luck for the future. I would really like to meet Sachin Tendulkar and Jhulan Goswami someday.

Darshana Banik is a model and actress who has appeared in several Bengali firms and television series. She made her Telugu debut in 2018 in Aatagallu and is all set to make her Tamil and Bollywood debut next year.

As told to Santadeep Dey