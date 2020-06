By May 19, St Kitts and Nevis had declared that all the 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases had recovered and there was no casualty.

Despite the lockdown measures being eased, the dual-island nation situated in the Caribbean is yet to swing back to sporting action, according to footballer Gerard Williams, who returned home after his stint with I-League side TRAU FC was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We still can’t resume sports events here despite easing lockdown measures,” said Williams. “We can’t have large gatherings. We are hoping the professional football league can start from July as scheduled. When it comes to sports there is no cricket, no football ...nothing right now. We still have a curfew in place. We can step out only between 5 a.m. and midnight.”

READ| Artificial crowd noise: a pre-recorded carnival as football returns

The midfielder has recently resumed personal training to get in shape before the professional football season kicks off in July. “I am trying to do my own personal workout until I get the green light to go back to India,” says Williams, who had been to India previously in 2017 with his national team for a tri-nation tournament.

Despite the increase in COVID cases in India, Williams is keen on returning to TRAU. “I enjoyed my time with TRAU, we tried our best [last season]. Unfortunately, the virus disrupted the football season,” said Williams of TRAU’s fifth-place finish in its maiden I-League campaign.

The 32-year-old added, “I don’t have any apprehensions about travelling to India. I just need to make sure that I keep myself safe when I get there. I am getting older and I need to take all the opportunities that come my way.”

READ| All you need to know about sports during COVID-19

The free agent hopes to have his future resolved in the coming months. Williams says, “I have the option of playing in the professional league, but I will need to get the international transfer clearance from India to play. I need to assess my options; I can’t waste the time between July and October by not doing anything. Wherever I play next, I would like my contract to begin from August.

He added, “TRAU has lot of interest in me and they want me to come back. I believe I have plenty to offer as well.”