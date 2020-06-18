Motorsport Motorsport Le Mans schedule condensed due to pandemic The 62 cars will take to the circuit on Thursday, Sept 17, for practice and first qualifying with more practice and a 24-car 'Hyperpole' shoot-out on Friday before the Sept 19-20 race. Reuters Paris 18 June, 2020 18:59 IST Kazuki Nakajima (L), Fernando Alonso (C) and Sebastien Buemi (R) won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019 - Getty Images Reuters Paris 18 June, 2020 18:59 IST The rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans in September will be condensed into a four-day timetable incorporating free practice, qualifying, warm-up and the race, organisers announced on Thursday.In the past, practice and qualifying has started on the Wednesday.“This years extraordinary circumstances call for an extraordinary programme,” said the Automobile Club de l'Ouest in a statement.“Well aware of the financial impact of the current situation on racing teams, the Automobile Club de lOuest was keen to ensure that their resources are not tied up over too long a period.”READ| Le Mans 24-hour bike race to take place behind closed doors The 62 cars will take to the Sarthe circuit in northwestern France on Thursday, Sept 17, for practice and first qualifying with more practice and a 24-car 'Hyperpole' shoot-out on Friday before the Sept 19-20 race.Organisers, who have not ruled out having to run the race behind closed doors, said they will give details about spectator access on June 30.The sportscar race, now in its 88th edition, was attended by 250,000 people in June 2019 with a large number coming from Britain. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos