MotoGP season to start on July 19

The 2020 MotoGP season will start on Friday, July 19, with two back-to-back races scheduled at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain, following the coronavirus shutdown, it was announced on Thursday.

There will be a minimum of 12 races, this season, after the opener in Qatar was called off, earlier. However, there could be a maximum of 17 rounds taking place with four races potentially on the cards outside of Europe between November 22 and December 13.

"The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Grano Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, OR Thailand Grand Prix and Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix will all be confirmed before July 31st," the organisers said in a statement.

Whether or not spectators will be allowed at the races depends on the host's COVID-19 regulations.

Spain will host seven races in total. The Catalunya GP will take place in Barcelona on September 27. Aragon and Valencia will be hosting two races each, in October and November respectively.

The Czech GP is to be organised on August 9, before we see two races at Austria's Red Bull Ring and two in San Marino. Le Mans will be hosting the French GP on October 11.