Videos Hamilton back out on track for Mercedes at Silverstone Hamilton tested his new Mercedes car at Silverstone. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 11:38 IST Team Sportstar 11 June, 2020 11:38 IST Hamilton back out on track for Mercedes at Silverstone DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final ICC introduces interim changes, approves saliva ban Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market More Videos Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link' Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid West Indies arrives in England ahead of Test series You don't have to fight - White on McGregor retirement Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha Bayern secures dominant comeback win I want to go to NASA now: Nunes sees no limits after win Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann