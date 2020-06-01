Home Moto GP MotoGP releases revised 2020 race calendar MotoGP organisers Dorna are awaiting Spanish government approval to start the truncated season with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit on July 19 and 26. AFP 01 June, 2020 19:19 IST Aside from the proposed double act at Jerez, three other races -- France, Italy and Catalonia -- are also awaiting a confirmed slot in a season that was due to have begun in Qatar in March. (File Photo) - Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images AFP 01 June, 2020 19:19 IST The 2020 MotoGP season lost another race on Monday when the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled.The first 11 races of the season have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.MotoGP organisers Dorna are awaiting Spanish government approval to start the truncated season with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit on July 19 and 26.ALSO READ|Please maintain lane discipline: The rule changes in motorsportsAside from the proposed double act at Jerez, three other races -- France, Italy and Catalonia -- are also awaiting a confirmed slot in a season that was due to have begun in Qatar in March.Revised calendarJuly 19: Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez (to be confirmed)July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia at Jerez (to be confirmed)August 9: Czech Grand Prix at BrnoAugust 16: Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull RingSeptember 13: San Marino Grand Prix at MisanoSeptember 27: Aragon Grand Prix at AlcanizOctober 4: Thailand Grand Prix at BuriramNovember 1: Malaysian Grand Prix at SepangNovember 15: Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, TexasNovember 22: Argentinian Grand Prix at Termas de Rio HondoNovember 29: Valencia Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo circuitALSO READ| Alonso 'an option' but Renault not rushing 2021 call Races cancelledQatar Grand Prix at LosailGerman Grand Prix at SachsenringDutch Grand Prix at AssenFinnish Grand Prix at KymiRingBritish Grand Prix at SilverstoneJapanese Grand Prix at MotegiAustralian Grand Prix at Phillip Island Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos