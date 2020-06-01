MotoGP releases revised 2020 race calendar

The 2020 MotoGP season lost another race on Monday when the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled.

The first 11 races of the season have been either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MotoGP organisers Dorna are awaiting Spanish government approval to start the truncated season with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit on July 19 and 26.

Aside from the proposed double act at Jerez, three other races -- France, Italy and Catalonia -- are also awaiting a confirmed slot in a season that was due to have begun in Qatar in March.

Revised calendar

July 19: Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez (to be confirmed)

July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia at Jerez (to be confirmed)

August 9: Czech Grand Prix at Brno

August 16: Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring

September 13: San Marino Grand Prix at Misano

September 27: Aragon Grand Prix at Alcaniz

October 4: Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram

November 1: Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang

November 15: Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, Texas

November 22: Argentinian Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo

November 29: Valencia Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo circuit

Races cancelled

Qatar Grand Prix at Losail

German Grand Prix at Sachsenring

Dutch Grand Prix at Assen

Finnish Grand Prix at KymiRing

British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi

Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island