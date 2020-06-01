Motorsport Motorsport F1 gets two-race Silverstone go-ahead despite quarantine rules: Report This should allow Silverstone, the long-standing home of the British Grand Prix to host two races, believed to have been scheduled for August 2 and 9. AFP London 01 June, 2020 11:04 IST Silverstone is the long-standing home of the British Grand Prix, - Getty Images AFP London 01 June, 2020 11:04 IST Silverstone will be allowed to stage back-to-back races in the Formula One world championship later this summer despite British government plans to introduce a coronavirus quarantine period, reports claimed on Sunday.The BBC said that people involved in elite sport will be exempted by the government from a requirement on all international travellers to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK.RELATED| Austria to stage F1 season-opener in July That should allow Silverstone, the long-standing home of the British Grand Prix to host two races, believed to have been pencilled in for August 2 and 9.“We welcome the government's efforts to ensure elite sport can continue to operate and their support for our return to racing,” an F1 spokesman told the BBC.“We will maintain a close dialogue with them in the coming weeks as we prepare to start our season in the first week of July.”RELATED| F1: Dutch Grand Prix 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus The F1 season has yet to get underway in 2020 with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.The championship will start with back-to-races in Austria on July 5 and 12 with the next round expected to be in Hungary on July 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos